House Speaker Scott Bedke, R-Oakley, turned back a challenge from Idaho Falls GOP Rep. Wendy Horman tonight, and all three other current House GOP leaders also held their seats in contested races. Those include Majority Leader Mike Moyle, R-Star, who defeated Rep. Judy Boyle, R-Midvale; Assistant Majority Leader Jason Monks, R-Nampa, who defeated Rep. Vito Barbieri, R-Dalton Gardens; and Caucus Chair Megan Blanksma, R-Hammett, who defeated Rep. Dorothy Moon, R-Stanley.
“We are all honored to be able to lead such a strong group of conservatives in the Idaho House of Representatives,” Bedke said in a statement. “This year has presented some incredible challenges, but we’re all confident we can continue to help Idaho recover with policies of smaller government, lower taxes, and personal responsibility.”