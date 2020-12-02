Scott Bedke

House Speaker Scott Bedke, R-Oakley, turned back a challenge from Idaho Falls GOP Rep. Wendy Horman tonight, and all three other current House GOP leaders also held their seats in contested races. Those include Majority Leader Mike Moyle, R-Star, who defeated Rep. Judy Boyle, R-Midvale; Assistant Majority Leader Jason Monks, R-Nampa, who defeated Rep. Vito Barbieri, R-Dalton Gardens; and Caucus Chair Megan Blanksma, R-Hammett, who defeated Rep. Dorothy Moon, R-Stanley.

“We are all honored to be able to lead such a strong group of conservatives in the Idaho House of Representatives,” Bedke said in a statement. “This year has presented some incredible challenges, but we’re all confident we can continue to help Idaho recover with policies of smaller government, lower taxes, and personal responsibility.”

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

