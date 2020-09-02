House Speaker Scott Bedke, R-Oakley, today issued a blistering response to state Treasurer Julie Ellsworth's comments as she announced she's filed a notice of appeal to the Idaho Supreme Court after losing at the district court level in her fight to keep her offices in the state Capitol, rather than move them to make way for office space for House members. Here is Bedke's full statement:
“It is clearly time to stop perpetuating the false claim that the Legislature intends to spend the ridiculous amount of funds on an office remodel as has been repeatedly suggested by the Treasurer. Rather than comply with the law and subsequent judicial decisions, she has chosen to create an unsubstantiated narrative through gross misstatement of fact. The Legislature does not now and has no plans in the future to spend anything remotely close to what has been suggested by her office. We believe the District Court decision was very clear and are confident that it will be upheld by the Supreme Court. The law is the law and it is beyond time for the Treasurer’s office to recognize it.”
Like Bedke, Ellsworth is a Republican; she's a former state representative and former member of House GOP leadership.