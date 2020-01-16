“Today was a solemn and difficult day for the Idaho House of Representatives,” House Speaker Scott Bedke told reporters just now. “As you were aware, Rep. John Green was convicted yesterday of a felony. … Both under Idaho Idaho Code 59-901 and also under our state Constitution Article 6, Section 3, that makes him ineligible or unqualified to hold civil office. So I think the motion speaks for itself, and we’ll move on.”
“This allows for the local process up in District 2 to happen,” Bedke said. “I’ve been in contact with the governor and the precinct leaders up there and they have promised an expeditious, they’ll get the names down to the governor quickly and the governor will act on them quickly. The citizens of District 2 will not be without a representative for long.”
Bedke noted that while his motion didn’t say “expel,” instead saying the House was declaring the position vacant, “The result is the same,” he said.