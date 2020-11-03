House Speaker Scott Bedke said tonight that turnout is huge in Idaho in today’s election. “With the new technology you can see the turnout, and in my home county it’s 91.5% in Cassia,” he said. “That’s unprecedented.”
“It tells me that politics has dominated the news cycles for so long, the early voting, the vote-by-mail numbers are huge," he said. "I’ve talked to several people who said, ‘I voted as early as I could so I could be done, so I could stop listening.’”
Bedke said the high turnout is “good news for Republicans … because we are a Republican state.”
“It’s going to be a good night for Republicans in Idaho,” he told supporters on an Idaho GOP live stream. “Hopefully those numbers hold nationwide. And it looks like it’ll be a long night.”