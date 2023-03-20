A view from a hillside overlooking a portion of the Avimor development north of Eagle on Thursday. Some Eagle residents say annexing Avimor would add to their taxes and bring other unwanted change to the community.
In this day and age, public city government meetings can get spirited and heated: that much was apparent last week during Eagle’s city council meeting about the potential annexation of Avimor into city limits, Idaho Press reporter Emily White writes.
Avimor’s potential annexation would make Avimor residents recipients of Eagle city services, and opponents say that could potentially increase taxes for Eagle residents, adding thousands of people to Eagle’s bills. Proponents worry that without annexation, Eagle will have no say in the further development of Avimor.
The public meeting on Tuesday began quietly, with the occasional whisper floating among the hundreds of people sitting in city hall, but ended with jeering, laughter and insults aimed at councilmembers and the mayor.
The behavior was not limited to people in the audience.
During four hours of public testimony, one individual announced that there would be a “sleepover at the mayor’s house” after the meeting. As the meeting progressed into the night, people got more impassioned and uninhibited in their remarks.