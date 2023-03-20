In this day and age, public city government meetings can get spirited and heated: that much was apparent last week during Eagle’s city council meeting about the potential annexation of Avimor into city limits, Idaho Press reporter Emily White writes.

Avimor’s potential annexation would make Avimor residents recipients of Eagle city services, and opponents say that could potentially increase taxes for Eagle residents, adding thousands of people to Eagle’s bills. Proponents worry that without annexation, Eagle will have no say in the further development of Avimor.


