Boise bar owners pleaded their case for reopening to the Central District Health board Thursday, and ended up having their reopenings tied to those of local schools, writes Idaho Press reporter Thomas Plank. In a 5-0 vote, board members agreed to allow the 12 represented bars to reopen when Ada County school districts move from Category 3 to Category 2, something Central District Health Director Russ Duke said could happen as early as Sept. 8.
Category 3 recommends full remote learning and the closure of school districts, while Category 2 recommends hybrid in-person and online learning.
The bar reopenings would be subject to restrictions the bar owners proposed themselves, from masks and sanitizing to closure of dance floors. You can read Plank's full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up Friday's print edition of the Idaho Press.