Here's an article from the Lewiston Tribune:
By William L. Spence
BOISE — Idaho employers would no longer be able to ask job applicants about their criminal history prior to the interview process, under legislation introduced Monday in the Senate Judiciary and Rules Committee.
Commonly referred to as “Fair Chance Employment” or “Ban the Box” legislation, the intent of the bill is to give formerly incarcerated individuals a chance to get their foot in the door before their criminal history is considered.
The bill sponsor, Sen. Cherie Buckner-Webb, D-Boise, said the bill doesn’t take away an employer’s right to ask about a job applicant’s criminal history. It just requires that the discussion comes later in the process.
Once an applicant has been invited for an interview, or after a conditional offer of employment is made, “then it’s absolutely appropriate for a full discussion to take place about an applicant’s criminal history,” Buckner-Webb said. “The applicant can talk about what they’ve done to turn their life around.”
The legislation does not apply to law enforcement agencies, the criminal justice system, or to employers looking to enlist a nonemployee volunteer.
“I want employers to see the skills that formerly incarcerated Idahoans have before they turn them away,” Buckner-Webb said. “If someone’s past record will impact their job performance, then an employer still has the opportunity to change their mind.”
When formerly incarcerated individuals have steady employment, she said, they have better access to housing and food, which leads to lower recidivism.
“When Idahoans have paid their debt to society, they deserve opportunities to reenter society and start giving back to the community,” she said.
The bill can now come back to the committee for a public hearing.