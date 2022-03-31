Idaho lawmakers on Thursday failed to override any of GOP Gov. Brad Little’s vetoes, including his veto of the only bill they passed this year to address business vaccine requirements after considering numerous other proposals; legislators then adjourned their session for the year.
GOP Gov. Brad Little vetoed SB 1381, the “Coronavirus Pause Act,” on Monday; it sought to impose a one-year ban on businesses, venues or employers in Idaho requiring coronavirus vaccines. Little said the bill “significantly expands government overreach into the private sector.” Several large Idaho businesses vociferously opposed it.
The Senate had earlier passed the bill by more than a two-thirds margin, suggesting it could override the governor’s veto, but when it tried on Thursday, the vote fell short, coming in 21-14, compared to the original vote to pass the bill of 24-11. Three GOP senators switched from “yes” to “no,” Sens. Van Burtenshaw, R-Terreton; Lee Heider, R-Twin Falls; and Jim Patrick, R-Twin Falls. It's not uncommon for senators to switch their votes on an override to support a governor from their own party.
Sen. Todd Lakey, R-Nampa, was the only one to debate; he spoke in favor of overriding the veto. “Senators, as you know, we put a lot of work into this bill to try to find the appropriate balance,” he said. Lakey said the bill “prohibits discrimination based on that (vaccine) status,” but also recognizes and reasonable needs of businesses.
The only exceptions allowed in SB 1381 were for health care workers subject to federal law, existing contractual arrangements, and employees who are required to travel out of state or enter specific work areas where vaccines are required. Violations would have been misdemeanors punishable by $1,000 fines.
Meanwhile, in the House, Rep. Ben Adams, R-Nampa, the House sponsor of SB 1381, gave a scathing speech suggesting that anyone who opposed the bill didn't deserve to be reelected.