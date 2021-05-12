There's further drama in the 6th Legislative District amid the local GOP effort to replace former Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger, who resigned last month after a House Ethics Committee recommended he be censured and suspended without pay for conduct unbecoming a member of the Idaho House. Officials from the 6th Legislative District Republican Central Committee, who last week submitted three names of possible replacements to the governor, now say the list of finalists may have been incorrect, due to errors and confusion in the way ballots were tabulated, reports The Lewiston Tribune.
The news comes a week after allegations that one of the candidates, Hannah Liedkie, might be a closet Democrat prompted an emergency meeting of the committee. Liedkie, a registered Republican, denied the theory and chalked it up to sour grapes over her selection.
“It hasn’t been a good week,” Heather Rogers, chairwoman of the 6th District central committee, told The Lewiston Tribune Tuesday, after revealing that one finalist, as well as the committee's order of preference for the candidates, may have been incorrect when the list was transmitted to the governor. “At the end of the day, we’re supposed to be governing for the people. So why hide it, even if it makes us look bad?”
Given that the deadline for submitting the names has passed, it’s unclear if anything can be done to fix the mistake, writes reporter William L. Spence.
