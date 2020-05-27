After a federal court extended the ballot-request deadline for the May primary election due to problems with the Idaho Secretary of State’s website that kept some voters from getting their requests in on time, another 14,000 came in, for a total of roughly 429,000.
Among the 14,000, 3,010 were submitted online through the state’s IdahoVotes website, said Chad Houck, deputy secretary of state. The rest mostly arrived by mail. The state’s website experienced the same problems during the extension that it had earlier, Houck said, including exceeding its capacity, causing requests to fail.
Houck said the website also has other problems, and has all along. “We’ve been saying from Day 1 that there would be folks that wouldn’t be able to utilize it because it wouldn’t, for whatever reason, verify their information,” he said. “It is one of multiple methods to achieve the same end goal, and it does not work for everyone.”
Other issues with the site included problems entering birth dates from Android phones; and the fact that those who lacked a valid Idaho driver’s license couldn’t use it, he said.
This month’s primary election is Idaho’s first all-absentee ballot election, and U.S. District Judge B. Lynn Winmill ruled late Friday that despite extensive efforts to educate voters, the state had failed to make its main advertised route for voters to request absentee ballots before the deadline actually available to voters.
“The concern is those who had access to the internet understood that they could rely on that, that they could use the website, and it did not work,” the judge said during a Friday evening court hearing.
“The right to vote has long been recognized as essential to the protection and exercise of constitutional rights and the constitutional structure itself,” Winmill said, “and therefore I think it is very easy in this context to show irreparable harm if someone is deprived of the right to cast a ballot.”
The lawsuit requesting the federal court to extend the deadline was brought by Nicholas Jones, a GOP challenger to freshman 1st District GOP Congressman Russ Fulcher, and several voters who were unable to request ballots by the original deadline because the website didn’t work for them.
“The fact that 176,000 people were able to request their ballots from it means that 176,000 requests didn’t have to be manually entered by the counties,” Houck said. “That in my mind is a win.”
