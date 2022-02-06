Idaho judges are pleading with the state Legislature for additional resources in their districts due to a backlog of cases, large caseloads, few applicants and increased population growth, writes Idaho Press reporter Alexandra Duggan.
Steven Hippler, the administrative district judge for the 4th District Court, asked the Judiciary Committee on Wednesday for one additional district judge in Elmore County accompanied by a court reporter and two magistrate judges for Ada County; on Friday, the courts presented the budget request for the additional judges to the Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee as part of the budget hearing for Idaho's judicial branch.
Hippler cited the strain judges and administrative clerks are under with the extreme backlog of cases that are overpowering the courts, leaving judges with large caseloads.
“We seemingly have a rise in violent crime with an unprecedented 19 open homicide cases in Ada County. It typically averages two or three,” Hippler said.
Additionally, criminal judges have large dockets, only allowing for a couple minutes to meet with a defendant.
Hippler also commented on the backlog occurring in Elmore County, with judges taking on large workloads and becoming burned out as a result.
“We’ve simply not provided Elmore with the service it deserves,” he said.
