Idaho courts are facing big backlogs due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with 40,000 cases awaiting adjudication. State Supreme Court Chief Justice Richard Bevan sounded the alarm about the situation to the Idaho House and Senate last week in his State of the Judiciary Address.
“There are some proceedings which can only occur in person,” Bevan told lawmakers. “For those proceedings, courts have had to weigh competing interests and make very difficult decisions.”
That’s meant delays in “critical court proceedings,” especially jury trials, he said.
“The Idaho judiciary is working hard to assess the impact of delays caused by the pandemic, and there are some sobering things I can share,” Bevan said, in an address that was delivered remotely from the Idaho Supreme Court chamber this year and broadcast to lawmakers, due to the pandemic, rather than delivered in person.
“The number of pending criminal cases has increased by 22% since January a year ago, and there are currently over 40,000 cases awaiting disposition,” Bevan said. “We are not only working to recognize the scope of what faces us, we are conscientiously developing strategies to address this backlog.”
That includes using both senior and active judges to mediate more cases, in an effort to reduce the number of pending cases and trials. Technology upgrades are helping judges and courts consider new options, including holding jury trials “using locations much different than a traditional courthouse,” he said.
Bevan said the courts have made an array of changes to provide more remote access and electronic services amid the upheaval of the pandemic. He noted that the Legislature in recent years has invested in a major upgrade and modernization of the court’s computer system. That timing has helped courts remain “open to any person filing a claim and seeking a remedy,” he said.
As an example, he pointed to a new online system that allows Idahoans to file for civil protection orders without having to physically come to a courthouse.
