Rep. Barbara Ehardt, R-Idaho Falls, said she doesn’t believe Idaho’s three branches of government are co-equal. “We are not and we are not meant to be coequal branches of government,” she told the House. “The main branch of government is actually the legislative body. Why? Because we have so many more people that need to work together in order to accomplish something.” Ehardt said she believes the executive branch should have less power, and “the branch that is supposed to have the least amount of power, certainly not coequal, would be the judicial branch.”
The Idaho Constitution, in Article II: Distribution of Powers, says, “The powers of the government of this state are divided into three distinct departments, the legislative, executive and judicial; and no person or collection of persons charged with the exercise of powers properly belonging to one of these departments shall exercise any powers properly belonging to either of the others, except as in this constitution expressly directed or permitted.” Idaho Supreme Court decisions often refer to the “co-equal branches” of the state government in Idaho.
Rep. Chad Christensen, R-Ammon, agreed with Ehardt. “Our founders designed it to be this branch is the most powerful,” he declared, “for an obvious reason, people’s wants and desires and needs. It’s that simple.”
Rep. Gary Marshall, R-Idaho Falls, said, “One of the grand constitutional principles” of the United States and “virtually all of our state systems is that we have checks and balances.” He said, “The Legislature should control the purse strings. That too is an honored constitutional principle. And we cannot control the purse strings if we are not here.”
Rep. Julie Yamamoto, R-Caldwell, said, “Many of my constituents have asked for exactly this to be happening.” She noted that voters will have a say on it.
Rep. Charlie Shepherd, R-Pollock, said, “For the majority of my life I was educated that we had three co-equal branches of government here in Idaho.” But, he said, “If we could not meet without the permission of the executive branch, how does that make us equal? … Essentially in times of crisis we are held hostage by the executive branch. … We are just asking for equal opportunity to solve the crisis.”
He added, “I have 100% faith in this body doing the right thing.”
Rep. Aaron Von Ehlinger said, “We were meant to be the first branch of government, and so that’s exactly what we should be.”