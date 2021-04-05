From a kindergarten-readiness push in Kuna to a business-led effort to regain lost child-care capacity in Valley County to an immensely popular “Read-Talk-Play Every Day” initiative in American Falls, members of community collaboratives across Idaho came together Monday to talk about the work they’re doing to help local families with young children, including a $6 million federal grant that’s awaiting a second vote in the Idaho Legislature.
“I’ve read some of the myths, the misunderstandings about this grant,” said Wendy Johnson, Kuna School District superintendent. “And I just have to say that the grant has helped local communities, in my case the Kuna School District, very local communities, come together.”
Opponents in the Idaho House narrowly killed the bill granting approval for spending the federal grant on March 2, after opponents claimed it would be a tool to impose a social-justice indoctrination program on Idaho’s youngest children — though the grant leaves all curriculum decisions up to local collaboratives. It has strong backing from Idaho’s business community and the state’s two GOP U.S. senators; the funding was authorized by former President Trump.
The Idaho Freedom Foundation has been campaigning against the grant, claiming it’s part of a national push to teach that “babies are racist” and to “program woke-ism into children.”
“I certainly think they’re trying to draw upon certain individuals’ fears that we’re trying to do something nefarious with our children,” said Rep. Paul Amador, R-Coeur d’Alene, the bill’s lead sponsor. “That’s not at all the focus of this grant. This grant is to help children get ready for kindergarten, it’s to help families, it’s to help communities, it’s to help businesses in Idaho.”
Amador noted that the representatives of Idaho collaboratives who described their work on Monday never mentioned “social justice theory” or “critical race theory.” “But what I did hear was preparing to be effective readers, kindergarten preparedness, working with families, working with communities. … That’s the real focus of the grant.”
Kuna’s collaborative, one of 15 around the state so far, is focused on getting kids ready for kindergarten, after the district saw a concerning drop in student reading readiness scores. Already, it’s identified more quality preschool seats available for underserved populations in the community. “It’s been a labor of educators coming together, community members coming together, we have grandmas and grandpas on our committee and we have moms and dads,” Johnson said.
Andrew Mentzer, executive director of the West Central Mountains Economic Development Council in McCall, said his region started a new collaborative last year because it had lost two child care centers, “which has had a huge effect on our local economy and our local families.”
Businesses were reporting they were losing employees because they couldn’t find child care. “We’re currently deficient by about 400 spaces in a very small region, which is really impactful,” Mentzer said. “And the effort is 100% locally built and locally delivered.”
The project is focused on supporting new child care providers in the area with career and technical training and other resources to help them succeed.
