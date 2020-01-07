When local business owner Joe Howell was released from prison in 2007, he said he found a job working with a telemarketing company “that valued my sales talent more than my criminal record.”
“I saw it as an opportunity, and found that if I worked really hard, I could build a good account base and make a decent living,” he said at a Statehouse news conference today. “In February of 2008, I opened the Boise office for Ace Industrial Supply with the intention on teaching others to do the same thing that I’m doing, to follow my lead.”
Today, he said, he’s built a sales force that grossed more than $2 million in sales last year – and many of his employees came from challenging backgrounds and had to make the transition from prison back into the community. As he spoke, employees stood nearby cheering him; one held a sign saying, “I am NOT my mistakes.” They were among a crowd of more than 50 celebrating the launch of the ACLU of Idaho’s push to get “Fair Chance Employment” legislation passed in this year’s Idaho Legislature.
Sen. Cherie Buckner-Webb, D-Boise, who plans to sponsor the bill, said, “Fair Chance Employment was brought to my attention by members of my community.” They had loved ones who’d been incarcerated, she said. “They want to go to work, they want to get their lives together, they want to feed their children, they want to stay out of jail.”
But, she said, “They can’t get in the door.”
That’s because may employers refuse to consider hiring job applicants with criminal records. The bill would delay employers’ questions about a potential employee’s criminal history until later in the hiring process, giving applicants a chance to present their qualifications before they’re written off. You can read my full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up Wednesday's edition of the Idaho Press.