A few hundred people gathered Monday evening at the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa for “Back the Blue,” an event aimed at supporting law enforcement officers across the state, writes Idaho Press reporter Olivia Heersink. Speakers included Gov. Brad Little; Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin; Canyon County Sheriff Kieran Donahue and others.
Organizer Joe Anderson said all proceeds will be donated to the Idaho Peace Officer Memorial, The Canyon County Thin Blue Line of Hope, Meridian Police Employees Association (Fallen Officer Fund) and Concerns of Police Survivors (COPS), both locally and nationally. You can read Heersink's full story here at idahopress.com, or pick up today's Idaho Press; it's on the front page.