Here's a news item from the Associated Press, which also appeared in today's print edition of the Idaho Press:

NEW PLYMOUTH, Idaho (AP) — Police in southwestern Idaho say they are investigating the death of a baby girl who was left in a car as temperatures in the region neared 100 degrees.

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

Tags

Load comments