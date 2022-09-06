...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT WEDNESDAY
NIGHT...
* WHAT...Temperatures up to 104.
* WHERE...Portions of southwest and west central Idaho and
northeast and southeast Oregon.
* WHEN...Until midnight MDT Wednesday night.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
Baby dies after being left in hot car in New Plymouth, police investigating...
Here's a news item from the Associated Press, which also appeared in today's print edition of the Idaho Press:
NEW PLYMOUTH, Idaho (AP) — Police in southwestern Idaho say they are investigating the death of a baby girl who was left in a car as temperatures in the region neared 100 degrees.
A family in the small town of New Plymouth, about 50 miles northwest of the state capital Boise, called police around 5 p.m. Saturday to report that their child had been left in the car and wasn't breathing, the Payette County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.
The child, under 1 year old, was transported to a hospital where she was pronounced dead. The cause of death hasn’t been confirmed, according to the sheriff's office, which is investigating the death along with Idaho State Police.
Payette County Sheriff Andrew Creech told the Idaho Statesman that law enforcement has not yet determined how long the girl was left in the car.
Temperatures in southwestern Idaho neared 100 degrees on Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.