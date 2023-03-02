During a Feb. 28 press conference at the Governor’s Ceremonial Office at the Statehouse, Gov. Brad Little thanked Hummel Architects for donating its original Idaho Capitol drawings and paintings to the Idaho State Archives, a division of the Idaho State Historical Society.
The Hummel Architects collection donated to the Idaho State Archives includes original 1911 hand-drawn Idaho State Capitol architectural/structural plans; project files for woodwork, plumbing, and electrical; and a series of drawings that depict the finished capitol, down to the molding, trim, door types, and finish work, according to the Idaho State Historical Society.
Christina Lords/Idaho Capital Sun
The details are precise, Idaho Capital Sun editor Christina Lords writes.
In neat black ink, Tourtellotte & Hummel architects stipulated 12 outlets, at 60 watts each, would line the uppermost circle of the Idaho Capitol’s dome. In the ring below that? Twenty-eight outlets at 100 watts each.
The pedestal directly below the shining golden eagle atop the Capitol would be exactly 1 foot, 10 and a half inches tall.
Every detail — down to the molding, plumbing, door types and electrical infrastructure — is outlined in a series of about 125 architectural drawings that have been held in a Boise office vault for more than 100 years. Until now.
During a Tuesday press conference at the Governor’s Ceremonial Office at the Statehouse, Hummel Architects announced it has donated its original Capitol drawings and paintings to the Idaho State Archives, a division of the Idaho State Historical Society.
