Author Leah Sottile, left, speaks with Spokesman-Review reporter Emma Epperly about her book "When the Moon Turns To Blood," during a Northwest Passages event held Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at the Montvale Event Center. Sottile's book examines the culture of end times paranoia and a trail of mysterious deaths surrounding former beauty queen Lori Vallow and her husband, grave digger turned doomsday novelist, Chad Daybell.
Leah Sottile likes to fall down rabbit holes, write Spokesman-Review reporters Emma Epperly and Julien A. Luebbers. It’s where she digs out facts and captures the context that makes her reporting stand out.
When Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell made national news after the disappearance of Vallow’s children, it was immediate fodder for tabloids. The case played out on social media, from the couple’s arrest in Hawaii to the discovery of Tylee Ryan and J.J. Vallow’s bodies in the backyard of Daybell’s home in Idaho.
As more details emerged surrounding the Vallow children’s disappearance and the couple’s cult-like fringe religious beliefs, it became clear to Sottile that there was more to the story, she said.
“There’s a possibility to write a nuanced story that tells us about who we are and what kind of violence festers among us,” Sottile said. “And there’s also true victims here who haven’t seen justice.”
“When the Moon Turns to Blood: Lori Vallow, Chad Daybell, and a Story of Murder, Wild Faith, and End Times,” was released last month and examines the extreme religious beliefs held by the couple and how they fit into the landscape of extremism in the west.
