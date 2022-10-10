Cobalt Mine Jervois Global aerial image july 2022

This photo from Jervois Global shows the Idaho mine site during construction in July of 2022.

 Jervois Global

Here's an article from the Associated Press:

SALMON, Idaho (AP) — Officials with an Australian company’s newly opened cobalt mine in east-central Idaho say it could soon produce enough of the key ingredient in lithium batteries to build 400,000 electric vehicles annually.

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

Load comments