The three-way GOP primary race for Idaho attorney general this year features the involvement of several out-of-state groups backing former 1st District Congressman Raul Labrador over longtime GOP incumbent Attorney General Lawrence Wasden.
Labrador has been running on promises to be more of an “activist” attorney general, while Wasden has stressed his commitment to “call legal balls and strikes fairly and squarely.”
Meanwhile, the third GOP hopeful in the race, Coeur d’Alene attorney Art Macomber, has framed himself as the “outsider” candidate and criticized both Labrador and Wasden as “insiders.”
“I think that is a reflection of at least three of the streams running through the Republican Party right now,” said Boise State University political scientist Stephanie Witt.
Wasden is seeking a sixth term as the state’s chief legal officer. While he’s has been running TV commercials touting his record and featuring endorsements from former Idaho GOP Gov. Butch Otter, the Club for Growth, a Washington, D.C.-based advocacy group that heavily supported one-term Idaho GOP Congressman Bill Sali when he ran for Congress in 2006, has been running its own TV commercials in Idaho bashing Wasden. The group reported on April 20 that it had spent $282,000 advertising against Wasden.
The Club for Growth PAC also commissioned a poll in the Idaho attorney general’s race in early March, and reported that it found that Labrador had higher name ID than Wasden and a “strong chance to unseat the longtime incumbent.”
Meanwhile, a Fairfax, Virginia libertarian-leaning advocacy group, Americans for Limited Government, has been sounding themes similar to the Club for Growth’s Idaho commercials in a direct-mail campaign to Idahoans targeting Wasden, charging that he’s not been sufficiently active in intervening in federal lawsuits, though he’s repeatedly sued the federal government, including successful lawsuits over vaccine mandates.
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group.