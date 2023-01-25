Idaho Attorney General Raul Labrador this week questioned the legality of what he called a “dangerous” and “suspect” LGBTQ+ rights policy that’s already in place at about a third of Idaho’s school districts and charters, Idaho EdNews reporter Carly Flandro writes.

That policy came into the limelight when attendees at a Jan. 9 Caldwell School Board meeting yelled at, insulted, and threatened board members over the draft of a potential policy, which would establish rights and protections for all students, regardless of sexual orientation. Trustees were forced to call the meeting to an early end.


