Debbie Critchfield, Idaho Superintendent of Public Instruction, talks with members of the media outside the House Chambers after the annual State of the State address at the Idaho State Capitol on Jan. 9, 2022
Idaho Attorney General Raul Labrador this week questioned the legality of what he called a “dangerous” and “suspect” LGBTQ+ rights policy that’s already in place at about a third of Idaho’s school districts and charters, Idaho EdNews reporter Carly Flandro writes.
That policy came into the limelight when attendees at a Jan. 9 Caldwell School Board meeting yelled at, insulted, and threatened board members over the draft of a potential policy, which would establish rights and protections for all students, regardless of sexual orientation. Trustees were forced to call the meeting to an early end.
On Monday, Labrador chimed in on the discord on Twitter: “This proposed policy appears to violate Idaho law. My office is taking a serious look at how we can defend Idaho parents, kids, and our existing laws should the Caldwell school board choose to adopt this policy.” Labrador further detailed his concerns in a Wednesday letter to Misty Swanson, the executive director of the Idaho School Boards Association.