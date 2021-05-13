On Wednesday the Idaho House made an unprecedented move by choosing to recess, rather than adjourn sine die, as the Senate did. An opinion from the Idaho Attorney General's Office, released Thursday, suggests the conflicting decisions may render the Senate's adjournment invalid absent concurrence by the House.
Because the two bodies didn't agree on adjournment, as mandated by the Idaho Constitution, "…one interpretation could be that both chambers are considered to be in an extended recess pending concurrence for adjournment purposes," wrote Chief Deputy Attorney General Brian Kane in a letter to lawmakers. "With both chambers agreeing in some fashion to not being in session, the likely default result is that both chambers would be considered in recess."
But Kane acknowledged, "this scenario is unique and without precedent in Idaho," meaning it "causes risk which could result in a reviewing court concluding differently."
Article III Section 9 of the Idaho Constitution says "neither house shall, without the concurrence of the other, adjourn for more than three days …"
According to the attorney general opinion, if the House reconvenes without adjourning — which would bring both bodies in concurrence — "then the Senate will likely have three days in which to return."
Kane added, "This office is unaware of the mechanism for how either chamber compels the attendance of the other."
An attorney general opinion is just that, an opinion. Kane's letter does not represent a legal ruling.
House Speaker Scott Bedke, R-Oakley, said Wednesday the House will reconvene "if the unforeseen happens this coming summer," meaning if a significant amount of federal money is appropriated to the state.
"We feel strongly that the Legislature should be in the appropriation process …," he said.