Abortion Hearing POOL photo (copy) Megan Larrondo

Idaho Deputy Attorney General Megan Larrondo, representing the state, finishes speaking to the Supreme Court regarding proceedings in two lawsuits challenging Idaho abortion laws on Aug. 3, 2022 in Boise. Larrondo is the latest among a growing number of deputy Idaho attorneys general leaving the office since longtime Attorney General Lawrence Wasden was defeated for reelection in the May primary by Raul Labrador.

 Sarah A. Miller/Idaho Statesman, via pool

Here's an article from the Associated Press:

By Keith Ridler


Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

Load comments