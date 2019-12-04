At this morning’s Associated Taxpayers of Idaho conference, which is attended by many state legislators, local government officials and business people and is a traditional run-up to the legislative session each year, the first speaker was Grant O’Cooper of Ernst and Young, who talked about tax incentives to businesses. “No one goes to a state, no one goes to a community because there’s a tax incentive,” O’Cooper told an audience of several hundred at the Grove in downtown Boise. Incentives can, however, serve as a “gap-closer” for close decisions, he said.
He recommended strong state-local partnerships to attract businesses, saying, “Businesses want to locate where they feel welcome.”
O’Cooper said when it comes to incentives, “Every state legislature gets the opportunity to incentivize behavior they’d like to see.” He had praise for Idaho’s TRI, or tax reimbursement incentive, saying it’s “well-crafted” and allows state officials to be “good stewards of the taxpayer’s dollar,” because businesses can’t avail themselves of it without following through on their commitments to invest and employ people in the state.
O’Cooper was followed by Steve DelBianco of NetChoice, a trade association, who is pushing for a tax incentive for data centers. “They deserve the same tax treatment that you’ve always allowed under the production equipment that goes into mining, ranching and farming,” he said. He contended that extending Idaho’s production exemption from sales taxes to billion-dollar data centers “costs you nothing” because no major data centers have located in the state thus far. Contradicting the previous speaker, he said, “Absent these exemptions, these hyper-scale data centers will not come to Idaho. … If Idaho does not offer it, these businesses will very likely locate elsewhere.”