Professor Allan Wallburger of BYU-Idaho is presenting the “cost of community services” study to the Associated Taxpayers of Idaho conference today that he earlier presented to the Idaho Legislature’s Property Tax Working Group. Not mentioned: That Wallburger’s study was commissioned and paid for by the Idaho Farm Bureau Federation. The study, like studies of its type typically do, showed that owners of residential property get more back from government in services than they pay for in property taxes, "in terms of direct benefit returns," while agricultural and commercial land owners get back less in government services than they pay for in property taxes.
“I’m not setting policy,” Wallburger told the conference. “I’m just telling you how it is.”
When Wallburger addressed the Property Tax Working Group, the Farm Bureau’s lobbyist and director of governmental affairs, Russ Hendricks, introduced him, and said the Farm Bureau retained Walburger to update a similar study done by the University of Idaho in 1997; it focused on the same four counties: Bonneville, Canyon, Cassia and Kootenai counties. "Over the last 20 years, the disparity has gotten greater," Walburger told ATI today.
This presentation is the only one regarding property tax on the ATI’s schedule for its annual conference today.