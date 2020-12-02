The annual Associated Taxpayers of Idaho conference, which traditionally has served as a run-up to Idaho’s January legislative session and is attended by hundreds of lawmakers, state and local government officials, business people, lobbyists and more, is happening today as an all-virtual event. This morning, the first speaker was Marc Goldwein, senior vice president for the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget, discussing the federal economic response thus far to the COVID-19 pandemic. Up next is Alex Adams, state budget director; and the keynote speech at noon will be from Gov. Brad Little.
Goldwein said the federal government has pumped a whopping $5 trillion into the economy since the pandemic started, through three major pieces of federal legislation. “The response was massive, bigger than anything we’ve seen,” he said. There also was massive federal economic response to the Great Recession, he noted, including industry bailouts. “The difference is the great recession legislation was spread out over a six-year period,” he said. “We did that much in the COVID response mostly in the first six months.”
Goldwein said as a fiscal haw, he supports lower deficits, “but part of the reason we want to keep the debt low is so that we can borrow” in emergencies like this one. “It makes sense to borrow now. And it was really expensive, but it paid off,” he said.
The nation’s GDP fell by about 10% over the lockdown period, but market income actually rose significantly during that quarter, due to all the aid; it’s since fallen again, but remains relatively strong. He called it “a huge testament to the success and even over-success of fiscal monetary policy.”
Looking ahead, Goldwein said, things are likely to get worse as the nation enters “a very dark winter.”
“The virus is spreading at really the fastest rate we’ve ever had,” he said, though most federal aid has ended. “In the process of doing the right thing and supporting the economy, we totally blew up a deficit that was already out of control,” he said. That’s partly because the nation had passed tax cuts and spending increases prior to the pandemic that “we didn’t pay for. … I don’t expect the deficit to ever fall below a trillion dollars again. …. The debt is now larger than our economy, for the only time in our history other than World War II.”
He said the nation’s debt is headed for 20% of GDP by 2030. “There really is only one country in the world that has had debt levels close to these levels … and that’s Japan. And Japan has gone 30 years without economic growth.”
He said there’s “light at the end of the tunnel” with a vaccine likely alleviating the pandemic come spring and summer, but a “shallow double-dip recession” still is likely to occur before then. Bipartisan cooperation in Congress to provide a “bridge” of more aid to get the nation through could avoid that, he said, “even though … the cause is really the winter and the expansion of the virus.”