The final speaker at today’s Associated Taxpayers of Idaho annual conference, Lawrence Yun, chief economist for the National Association of Realtors, ended things with a sunny outlook for Idaho’s economy. “Recession? I would say no,” Yun told the conference attendees. “Housing bubble? No. Should you be cautious about your business activity in Idaho? No.” He said caution might be in order in California, but not here.
ATI speaker: Economist sees no recession in offing for Idaho
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.