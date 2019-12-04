Mark Prater of Price Waterhouse Coopers, who is addressing the Associated Taxpayers of Idaho today on federal tax issues, said Idaho Sen. Mike Crapo is likely to chair the Senate Finance Committee, which has jurisdiction over taxes, next year if Republicans keep control of the Senate. Crapo currently is the chairman of the Senate Banking Committee. Prater said if Democrats take the Senate, Oregon Sen. Ron Wyden would be in line for the chairmanship.
ATI speaker: Crapo could chair Senate Finance
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.