Fish & Game commissioners must be confirmed by the Senate, and Senate Minority Leader Michelle Stennett, D-Ketchum, said this afternoon that she alerted both the Department of Fish & Game and the governor’s office after she discovered that an appointee who was up for confirmation had voted in the last three primary elections as a registered Republican, and the commission already had four Republicans. “There isn’t a single Democrat on the Fish & Game Commission,” Stennett noted. “I did tell them, ‘Try to at least follow the statute.’ I don’t think people are unqualified, but we should do what the law is telling us to do.”
State law requires the Fish & Game Commission, like a number of other major state commissions, not to have more than a majority of its members from a single political party.
Stennett said she was surprised and gratified to learn today that Gov. Brad Little had asked for the commissioner’s resignation and was seeking new applicants because of the issue, and that the governor is interested in having a bipartisan commission with an array of viewpoints. “I think that’s terrific – I agree with him,” she said. “I think that’s the direction we should be heading.”
Numerous other state boards and commissions have similar requirements in state law or under the Idaho Constitution. You can read my full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up Tuesday’s edition of the Idaho Press.