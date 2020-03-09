For the second time today, the House Ways & Means Committee met, over the noon hour; this time, it introduced a new bill from House Majority Leader Mike Moyle and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Winder about administrative rules. The bill would change the current law that requires what lawmakers call the “drop-dead bill” each year, without which all existing administrative rules expire; to instead require a concurrent resolution or other legislative measure that wouldn’t have to go to the governor for a signature. The bill also deletes some outdated language from the early 1990s, and includes an emergency clause, making it retroactive to Jan. 1, 2020.
“Seems like we were just here – oh, we were just here,” commented Ways & Means Chairman Robert Anderst, R-Nampa, as the brief meeting began.
Moyle told the committee, “The last couple of years, we’ve had a lot of discussion regarding rules.” Under the change, he said, all rules would expire on July 1 each year “unless we do a resolution,” as opposed to pass a bill.
Last year, the House balked at passing the “drop-dead bill,” causing the state’s entire administrative code to expire. That prompted review of all the rules, and reinstatement of many; and meant lawmakers spent the first five weeks of this year’s legislative session reviewing rules, many of which had been approved by the Legislature and on the books for years.
The Moyle/Winder bill was introduced on a unanimous vote. It doesn’t specify any new solution to the split between the House and Senate over whether one house should be able to unilaterally veto administrative rules; under current law, depending on the type of rule, it can take both houses. Administrative rules are regulations that administration agencies write to implement laws that the Legislature has passed.