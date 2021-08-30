We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
Students in Snake River’s Rockford Elementary school got to attend school in person for only a few days this fall, before community spread of COVID-19 among staff members sent them home for two weeks of remote learning, writes Idaho EdNews reporter Sami Edge. In the second week of in-person learning in the Bruneau-Grand View district, more than a third of the 94 students at Grand View Elementary had been exposed to COVID-19 after a couple of students tested positive for the virus.
Students at that elementary are learning remotely from Aug. 30 through Sept. 7.
Compass Public Charter School, in Meridian, is also closed until after the Labor Day holiday due to “substantial spread” of COVID-19 within the school community, according to a Monday letter to families. The charter serves some 1,150 kids.
Just weeks into the 2020-21 school year, COVID-19 has again disrupted in-person learning for some Idaho students in districts without mask mandates, Edge reports, as the virus continues to rip through the Gem State and cases climb among school-aged kids. You can read Edge's full story here at idahoednews.org or pick up tomorrow's Idaho Press.
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.