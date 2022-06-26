One month after Raul Labrador led the Central District Health board in voting to remove all recommendations regarding masks from district communications and the district’s website, three of the four counties in the district moved into the “high” community spread category for COVID-19, in which the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends wearing masks in indoor public spaces.
CDH said nothing. And it’ll continue to take that tack.
“If people want to follow the CDC, I can’t do anything about that,” Labrador told his fellow board members at the board’s May 20 meeting. “But I don’t think this board should be setting forth that policy.”
Dr. Ryan Cole, another CDH board member from Ada County, told the board, “We know that the CDC has been publishing false data and withholding data.” Speaking remotely from London, Cole said, “I’m at a meeting here with world experts discussing how corrupted the federal literature is.”
Cole claimed masking “has never worked and never will work for any community respiratory virus in any community setting.”
Top Idaho health experts strongly disagreed, and said the CDC is not in any way corrupt. “I think they take great pride in trying to be honest, transparent and direct, so I would disagree with that assessment,” said Dr. Christine Hahn, Idaho state epidemiologist.
After more than a month during which COVID cases were down in Idaho and only one Idaho county, Payette County, strayed into the “high” community transmission level for a single week, four Idaho counties hit that mark on June 16, including Ada, Valley and Elmore counties. This past Thursday, all three dropped back into the “medium” range.
Hahn said the swings are a sign that residents should take care. “What Ada County is experiencing, we’re flirting on the edge between high and medium,” she said. “Does it really make sense for us to wear masks indoors one week, and then, whoops, we don’t need to any more the next day? … I think for most people, it’s going to be helpful to decide, OK, we’re in this period of time while COVID is circulating, wearing a mask while in indoor settings, which is a fairly easy thing to do, might be appropriate through summer and into fall.”
But that advice won't be found on the website of the health district that serves Idaho's largest population center.
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.