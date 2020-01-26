Up until Jan. 1, Boy Scouts of America and the LDS church had a close relationship — boys in the church were automatically enrolled in Boy Scouts, writes Idaho Press reporter Tommy Simmons. But that 100-year partnership ended with the new year. The LDS church and Boy Scouts of America jointly announced the split in 2018.
In the announcement, the church cited a desire to have a uniform scouting program for its growing membership worldwide. The Associated Press, over a year later, quoted a high-ranking church leader who said the Boy Scouts of America’s changing direction pushed the church away.
“The reality there is we didn’t really leave them; they kind of left us,” Elder M. Russell Ballard told the AP in November.
Boy Scouts of America has changed policies in recent years to allow openly gay leaders and scouts, and to allow girl troops.
The separation means the LDS church will no longer “charter,” or sponsor, Boy Scout troops, and Boy Scout troops cannot use churches as meeting spaces. Nor will the church automatically enroll youth in the program; it has since created its own program to replace scouting, something that can be implemented among its growing membership worldwide. Yet, scounting in the Treasure Valley is going strong. You can read Simmons' full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up today's Sunday/Monday edition of the Idaho Press.