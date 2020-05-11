After Gov. Brad Little sent a memo late last week to Idaho school superintendents outlining plans for a likely 5% budget cut next year, his budget director said Monday that the needed reductions throughout the state budget likely will be much larger, between 8.6% and 14.4%. No formal action has yet been taken, but the governor’s plan calls for 5% in general fund holdbacks across the state budget, including public schools, with the rest of the gap to be made up by tapping rainy-day funds and federal coronavirus relief funds, Alex Adams said Monday morning.
“Idaho has worked diligently to rebuild its rainy-day funds for times like these,” Adams said. “The 5% we’ve indicated is taking into account the amount we intend to use from the rainy-day funds as well as federal funds.”
Also on Monday, presidents of 18 education associations in Southwest Idaho signed a letter urging school districts not to cut their budgets amid state budget shortfalls. "If a global pandemic doesn’t qualify as a 'rainy day', we don’t know what does," says the letter, signed by leaders of education associations including West Ada, Boise, Nampa, Caldwell and Kuna. "These funds should be used prior to any cuts to personnel and the services they provide."
Adams said, “When I look at this letter, I think there’s a presumption that we’re not maximizing all the levers available to us.” He said, “I think there might be a perception that we’re just cutting and leaving these other sources on the table, which is not the case.”
