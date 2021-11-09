Gov. Brad Little, right, stands for applause as he's recognized by former President Donald Trump from the podium at the "America First Policy Summit" gala at Mar-a-Lago in Florida on Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021.
When Gov. Brad Little headed to Florida last week and was recognized by former President Trump at a black-tie gala at Mar-a-Lago, he says he was on official duty as Idaho’s governor, and taxpayers paid for the trip.
The cost for airfare and lodging for the governor and a staff member was $2,014, Little’s press secretary, Marissa Morrison Hyer, said in an email in response to an inquiry from the Idaho Press; they stayed at the Hilton Palm Beach.
In addition to the gala, she said, “The governor participated in a ride-along with Florida law enforcement.”
Little’s Florida trip was at the center of the latest dispute between Little and Idaho Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin, who has announced she’s challenging Little in next May’s GOP primary; a passel of other Republicans also have announced they’re running, as have two Democrats. Little hasn’t yet formally announced his reelection plans, but has been fundraising for his campaign.
McGeachin also met with Trump at Mar-a-Lago last week.
Trump hosted the “America First Policy Summit” last week, an event sponsored by his America First Policy Institute that included a golf tournament and a black-tie gala. RealClear Politics reported that the event was “billed as the ‘ultimate gathering’ of conservative leaders.”