Coronavirus case numbers for Idaho school-aged children have doubled in two months, exceeding even the state’s rapid increase in cases, writes Idaho Education News reporter Kevin Richert. These numbers correlate with the start of the 2020-21 school year, and attempts to reopen K-12 schools to face-to-face instruction.
On Tuesday, the state reported 4,270 coronavirus cases involving 5- to 17-year-old children. No Idaho children have died from COVID-19, which has killed more than 500 Idahoans, though on Wednesday, St. Luke's reported that a previously healthy Idaho teen was flown to Salt Lake City for heart transplant due to complications from the virus. Consistent with national and international trends, the majority of Idaho’s COVID-19 deaths have involved patients in their 80s or older.
Nonetheless, coronavirus outbreaks in K-12 schools remain a public health concern, Richert writes, threatening community spread of the contagious virus, and putting teachers and school staff at risk of contracting COVID-19 from students. Richert's full story is online here at idahoednews.org.