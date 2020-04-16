Idaho is up to 1,609 coronavirus cases – including 22 added today – and 41 deaths, according to the latest state figures from the Department of Health & Welfare. The state has documented 187 cases among health care workers. It's estimating that 390 Idahoans have recovered from COVID-19. Tonight, Gov. Brad Little and state Health & Welfare Director Dave Jeppesen will discuss the state's coronavirus response on a special "Idaho Reports," which will air live statewide on Idaho Public Television at 8 p.m. MT, 7 p.m. PT, with host Aaron Kunz, who will interview both Little and Jeppesen remotely and pose questions received from viewers.
As Idaho hits 1,609 cases, 41 deaths, Little, Jeppesen to discuss coronavirus response tonight on Idaho Public Television
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.