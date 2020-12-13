Some reprieve may be coming to Canyon County drivers after months of sometimes four-hour long waits at the DMV, writes Idaho Press reporter Rachel Spacek. The county is moving in the direction of setting up a new motor vehicles facility, with four additional staff members.
Canyon County Assessor Brian Stender met with the Board of Canyon County Commissioners on Tuesday to discuss the options for a new motor vehicle office in Nampa and additional staff. The increase in staff and potential location addition would mean a $2 increase in the Canyon County administrative fee for vehicle registration and renewal.
The commissioners agreed that the wait times at the motor vehicle office in Caldwell were too long.
“Canyon County constituents deserve better,” Commissioner Tom Dale said.
The current administrative fee is $4, Stender said. Increasing it $1 would allow him to hire four additional staff members, an increase of $2 would allow him to hire the staff and also pay rent at a new Nampa location.
You can read Spacek's full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up today's Sunday/Monday edition of the Idaho Press; it's on the front page.