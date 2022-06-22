A surging rate of inflation could leave Idaho’s colleges and universities in a no-win situation, writes Idaho Education News reporter Kevin Richert. They could be forced to increase tuition in fall of 2023 — passing on costs to parents and students — to cover ever-increasing personnel and operations costs.
The final decision is months away. But last week, State Board of Education President Kurt Liebich suggested a tuition increase — and a Statehouse debate over the issue is all but inevitable.
State Board of Education President Kurt Liebich
“We get it, and we’ll be prepared when we go into the legislative session next year to make these arguments,” Liebich said during a State Board meeting, before asking for help from university leaders. “We’re going to really need to craft a story here so folks can understand the reality of what you’re all dealing with.”
Idaho’s four-year schools have frozen in-state, undergraduate tuition since 2020-21. The schools agreed to continue the freeze for a third academic year, after the 2022 Legislature approved a $25 million increase in higher education spending. State Board members and college and university presidents agreed the 8% budget boost would eliminate the need to increase tuition.
But university officials say their budgets remain tight. You can read Richert's full story online here at idahoednews.org, or look for it in today's print edition of the Idaho Press.
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.