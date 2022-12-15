The Idaho Housing and Finance Association plans to pause applications for emergency rental assistance funds on Dec. 29 because federal funds are quickly running dry for areas beyond Ada County — a problem the agency hopes the Idaho Legislature can help with in January, writes Idaho Capital Sun reporter Kelcie Moseley-Morris.
The Emergency Rental Assistance program is meant to help individuals who need help with rent or utilities as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, whether it’s retroactive or future rent and utilities. An applicants’ income must not exceed 80% of the area median income, and they must provide a statement from a landlord indicating past rent or a bill from a utility company. The assistance lasts a maximum of 18 months, and payments are sent directly to landlords or utility companies to keep accounts current.
The Idaho Housing and Finance Association’s program is applicable to all Idahoans who live outside of Ada County. The agency partners with other community organizations across the state to help identify those who need assistance.
The Boise City/Ada County Housing Authority does not plan on pausing its applications, and estimates it can continue to provide assistance until at least June.
Jason Lantz, marketing and communications director of the Idaho Housing and Finance Association, said the organization hopes to open applications again in January if the Legislature approves an additional funding request of $15.4 million for fiscal year 2023. That would allow the association to continue to spend funds in January rather than having to wait until the 2024 fiscal year.
During the 2022 legislative session, the Idaho Legislature approved $38 million from the $53.5 million available to Idaho in the Emergency Rental Assistance funding. It passed the House with a vote of 37-33, and 29-5 in the Senate. That $38 million is expected to be exhausted over the next month.
“If supplemental funds aren’t approved, then we’ll be forced to close the program, period,” Lantz said.