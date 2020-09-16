BOISE — With lots of questions over how people in Idaho will know if they’re showing symptoms of COVID-19 or the flu, state epidemiologist Dr. Christine Hahn announced this week that a single test will be available this fall to test for both.
“Even doctors can’t always tell it apart,” Hahn said during a statewide call-in with Gov. Brad Little and the Idaho AARP. “So they’ll be testing for both in many cases this fall, unless it’s really clear. … For a lot of us they’ll be needing to test for both.”
Hahn didn’t offer details of when the new single test will be available, but said, “We’re going to have some tests available this fall that’ll test for both, so one test and they can test you for COVID and for flu.”
The two diseases have many symptoms in common, including fever, chills, cough, sore throat, body aches and more. COVID-19 also has some unique symptoms, however, including loss of the senses of taste and smell and potentially severe complications.
The convergence of the annual flu season and the current COVID-19 pandemic this fall are among the top concerns for the state’s health care capacity, both Hahn and Little said during the call-in, urging Idahoans to get flu shots now.
“It’s not too early,” Hahn said.
Asked by a caller when the best time is to get a flu shot, Little said, “Today.”
“Don’t delay on the flu shot,” Hahn added. “It’s September — that’s not too early to get the shot.”
“They ramped up the amount of flu shots that was available for this very reason,” the governor said. “That was a decision that was made at the federal level.”
The two responded to an array of questions about COVID-19 from callers around the state. Among them:
HALLOWEEN: “I know that my grandchildren consume candy while they trick-or-treat and their hands are in the candy or in their mouths,” Little said. “They’re just at high risk for infection. … I love going out on Halloween with my grandchildren … but this is going to be a high-risk event.”
Hahn said, “We hate to be the Grinch, but I agree with the governor. Especially if you’re in a high risk, it’s probably not the year that you should be there interacting with so many kids.”
She said Congress has asked the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to issue trick-or-treat or Halloween guidelines, and she’s hoping they’ll do so. “I do think that are creative ways to have a good holiday,” Hahn said, such as “let your kids maybe dress up and do a parade through the neighborhood but maybe not actually do the candy piece.”
“Maybe there’s creative ways to do this without having so much risk,” she said.
WHETHER TO TEST: When a caller questioned whether it’d be better to go get a test if showing flu-like symptoms, or to wait it out at home, Hahn said there are two reasons to get a diagnosis in most cases. “For flu, it’s for your own health — we know there are anti-viral medications,” she said. “Especially if it’s COVID, you’re going to want to isolate yourself for longer.” People with the flu typically can return to normal activities 24 hours after symptoms cease, but for COVID-19, patients can be infectious for 10-14 days even without symptoms. “Do call ahead — don’t just show up with symptoms,” she said. “They’ll want to know ahead of time.”
COVID VACCINES: When a caller from Pocatello asked if the eventual COVID-19 vaccine will be affordable and whether most insurance will take it, Hahn said yes. “The federal government has promised that the vaccine will be free for everyone. How that’s going to work, I don’t know the details, whether insurance will cover it in some cases and then the government will pay the rest.”
She said, “It is not something you will need to worry about not being able to afford. The government very much wants us to get back to business and back to school, and they know that the vaccine will help. … It is going to be free or affordable for anybody.”
Little noted that vaccine availability in Idaho is enhanced because the state now allows pharmacy technicians to administer vaccines. “They don’t have to be a pharmacist,” he said. That should help make vaccines available in rural Idaho where there are fewer health care providers, he said.
Hahn said there are three proposed COVID-19 vaccines that are in Stage 3 clinical trials in the United States right now. “Hopefully one or more will get shown to be safe and effective,” she said. “We’re very hopeful. Idaho is staying very much engaged with the CDC and the FDA. … We’re all very much invested in making sure that this is not only safe but that it works. And that it helps people get back to work and school.”
MASKS: When a caller suggested that face masks aren’t effective at stopping the spread of COVID-19, both Little and Hahn strongly disagreed. “Now there’s real good science that they do prevent you from getting it,” the governor said.
Hahn said, “If anything, the evidence is growing that masks are helpful. I wear a mask whenever I’m out of my home and whenever or wherever I’m interacting with other people. … Really, there’s lots of good reasons to wear a mask, not only to protect other people but also for your own health.”
At the close of the hour-long call-in, Little said, “You can see how complicated it’s going to be going into the fall.” He urged Idahoans to continue to practice preventive measures including staying home if sick, washing hands, cleaning commonly touched surfaces and wearing face coverings when out in public.
Hahn said with the arrival of fall, “We are worried about more opportunities for spread and more opportunities for outbreaks. This is not the time to let down our guard.”