With lots of questions over how people in Idaho will know if they’re showing symptoms of COVID-19 or the flu, state epidemiologist Dr. Christine Hahn announced this week that a single test will be available this fall to test for both.
“Even doctors can’t always tell it apart,” Hahn said during a statewide call-in with Gov. Brad Little and the Idaho AARP. “So they’ll be testing for both in many cases this fall, unless it’s really clear. … For a lot of us they’ll be needing to test for both.”
Hahn didn’t offer details of when the new single test will be available, but said, “We’re going to have some tests available this fall that’ll test for both, so one test and they can test you for COVID and for flu.”
The two diseases have many symptoms in common, including fever, chills, cough, sore throat, body aches and more. COVID-19 also has some unique symptoms, however, including loss of the senses of taste and smell.
The convergence of the annual flu season and the current COVID-19 pandemic this fall are among the top concerns for the state’s health care capacity, both Hahn and Little said during the call-in, urging Idahoans to get flu shots now.
“It’s not too early,” Hahn said.
Asked by a caller when the best time is to get a flu shot, Little said, “Today.”
“Don’t delay on the flu shot,” Hahn added. “It’s September – that’s not too early to get the shot.”
“They ramped up the amount of flu shots that was available for this very reason,” the governor said. “That was a decision that was made at the federal level.”
