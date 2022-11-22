...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...An extended period of stagnant air, with light winds and
little vertical mixing. A cold frontal passage late tonight will
bring brief improvement to the stagnant conditions but will
worsen again Thursday and Friday with the return of upper level
ridge.
* WHERE...Portions of southwest and west central Idaho and
northeast and southeast Oregon.
* WHEN...Until 5 AM MST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Periods of air stagnation can lead to the buildup of
pollutants near the surface.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
An Air Stagnation Advisory concerns itself with meteorological
conditions only. For more information on air pollution in Idaho,
visit website www.deq.idaho.gov. For Oregon, visit website
www.oregon.gov/deq.
If possible, reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to
air pollution, such as outdoor burning, and the use of
residential wood burning devices. Reduce vehicle trips and
vehicle idling as much as possible.
This 2011 file photo shows the execution chamber at the Idaho Maximum Security Institution.
The execution date set for Gerald Pizzuto Jr. is now less than a month away, and defense attorneys have again asked a judge to postpone the execution, writes reporter Ruth Brown of Idaho Public Television's Idaho Reports.
This morning, Idaho County District Court Judge Jay Gaskill heard brief arguments on the request for a stay, but did not make a decision. The defense hopes to appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court and wants Pizzuto to live long enough for that.
“I know time is critical in this case, I will issue a written opinion as soon as possible,” Gaskill said.
The Idaho Department of Correction scheduled Pizzuto’s execution for Dec. 15, after Gaskill signed a death warrant for Pizzuto and issued the order on Nov. 16. The execution date was scheduled despite IDOC not yet having the chemicals necessary to carry out a lethal injection. The only legal form of execution in Idaho is lethal injection.
Pizzuto, 66, remains on death row after being convicted in the 1985 deaths of Berta Herndon and her nephew Delbert Herndon outside of McCall. His two co-defendants, William Odom and James Rice, were given lesser sentences for their roles in the crime.
Pizzuto is terminally ill and has a pending case in federal court. The federal case revolves around Pizzuto’s opposition to the chemicals being used, and the lack of transparency around the chemicals, in his execution.
In one federal court case, Brown reports, Pizzuto’s attorneys filed a motion on Monday asking a judge for a preliminary injunction and to grant a stay of execution for at least six months.
The preliminary injunction request asks the court to prohibit IDOC from executing Pizzuto until it has amended execution protocol and administrative regulation on executions.