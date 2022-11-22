Lethal Injection-Secrecy

This 2011 file photo shows the execution chamber at the Idaho Maximum Security Institution.

 Jessie L. Bonner

The execution date set for Gerald Pizzuto Jr. is now less than a month away, and defense attorneys have again asked a judge to postpone the execution, writes reporter Ruth Brown of Idaho Public Television's Idaho Reports.

This morning, Idaho County District Court Judge Jay Gaskill heard brief arguments on the request for a stay, but did not make a decision. The defense hopes to appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court and wants Pizzuto to live long enough for that.


Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

