This just in from the Idaho Department of Health & Welfare: No more will we go Sundays and holidays without updates in our COVID-19 case numbers and statistics in Idaho. This news comes as Idaho's total number of coronavirus cases through Saturday has swelled to 5,319, with 91 deaths statewide.
The state estimates that 3,898 Idahoans have recovered from COVID-19 infections, but that is an estimate simply based on the number who haven't died 30 days after their initial infection. Now that we know that for a small but significant percentage of patients, COVID-19 infections can last much longer, that assumption may no longer be as valid.
Here's the latest announcement from H&W: "The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare wants to make sure Idahoans have the most current information about cases of COVID-19 in their communities in light of the recent significant increases in case numbers throughout the state. Starting this week, the department will update the data at coronavirus.idaho.gov daily, including Sundays and holidays. Public health officials also would like to remind everyone that the best way to slow the spread of COVID-19 is to stay home if you’re sick, wear a mask and keep 6 feet between you and others in public, and wash and sanitize your hands frequently."