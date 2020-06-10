Since May 31, Idaho has seen a fairly significant increase in the number of new COVID-19 cases reported by the state Department of Health & Welfare each day, along with a substantial uptick in infections of health care workers. The new-case numbers alone wouldn’t derail the plan to move into Stage 4 of Idaho’s economic reopening this Saturday, as long as the percentage of positive tests remains low. But the rise in infections among health care workers could delay Stage 4, according to the state’s reopening criteria.
However, Gov. Brad Little and state Health & Welfare Director Dave Jeppesen expressed optimism on Tuesday that the state would take that step.
“Dave and his crew will give me a briefing on Wednesday about where we are, so that we know that we can go forward,” Little said during a statewide call-in with the Idaho AARP on Tuesday. “But I remind everybody that 99% of the businesses in Idaho can be open today if they so choose.”
Idaho is currently in Stage 3, which allows bars and movie theaters to reopen and allows for gatherings of up to 50 people, as long as social distancing can be maintained. Stage 2 permitted the reopening of dine-in restaurants, gyms and hair and nail salons; Stage 1 allowed most retailers, houses of worship and day cares to reopen, after a statewide shutdown of all non-essential functions that extended from March 25 to April 30.
Stage 4 would allow gatherings of more than 50 people, would allow nightclubs and large venues to reopen, and would allow visits to resume to patients in nursing homes or other long-term care facilities.
Little will announce Thursday whether the state will move on to Stage 4 on Saturday.
“I’m optimistic about where we are,” the governor said Tuesday.
