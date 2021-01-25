Amid budget cuts and staff furloughs, the University of Idaho and the state’s sister institutions delivered on a top priority this fall, writes Idaho Education News reporter Kevin Richert: The university stayed open for in-state instruction. “We did the hard work, and we succeeded,” President C. Scott Green told legislative budget-writers Monday morning.
Green kicked off “Education Week” at the Statehouse Monday, including a series of budget presentations before the Legislature’s Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee. Not surprisingly, the coronavirus pandemic was a central talking point.
And Monday’s hearing even had a pandemic feel: Green addressed lawmakers remotely, from a state Division of Financial Management conference room across the street from the Statehouse, while Idaho’s other college and universities spoke remotely from their respective campuses.
In the 10 months since Idaho reported its first confirmed coronavirus case — forcing all of the state’s public colleges and universities to go online for spring semester — the pandemic has had a dramatic effect on university operations, Richert reports. You can read his full story online here at idahoednews.org.