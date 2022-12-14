BPD Investigation presser

Bosie Mayor Lauren McLean answers questions from members of the media during a press conference at City Hall regarding the investigation of former Boise Police Capt. Matt Bryngelson, Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022.

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

While lawyers updated the mayor and City Council Tuesday on their investigation into the behavior of a former cop with white supremacist ties, City Councilmember Lisa Sánchez suggested the issue could extend further, into the city itself, writes Idaho Press reporter Carolyn Komatsoulis.

Sánchez also said it is possible the former police captain, Matthew Bryngelson, was infected with his racist beliefs by the city, rather than his thoughts influencing the department. Sánchez is the only person of color on the Boise City Council.


