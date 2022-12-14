Bosie Mayor Lauren McLean answers questions from members of the media during a press conference at City Hall regarding the investigation of former Boise Police Capt. Matt Bryngelson, Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022.
While lawyers updated the mayor and City Council Tuesday on their investigation into the behavior of a former cop with white supremacist ties, City Councilmember Lisa Sánchez suggested the issue could extend further, into the city itself, writes Idaho Press reporter Carolyn Komatsoulis.
Sánchez also said it is possible the former police captain, Matthew Bryngelson, was infected with his racist beliefs by the city, rather than his thoughts influencing the department. Sánchez is the only person of color on the Boise City Council.
Not all people of color feel the same way about the Gem State. Black leaders in the community — including Charles Taylor, president of the Treasure Valley NAACP, and Phillip Thompson, the Black History Museum executive director — have previously said the Treasure Valley is receptive and accommodating and that Idaho lacks oppressive systems unlike many other western cities.
This investigation into the police department is not looking for whether any police officers held racist beliefs, but rather whether their policing was impacted through actions like traffic stops, arrests without probable cause or abusive conduct with members of minority communities, attorney Michael Bromwich said. The Boise City Council approved a contract earlier this month with Bromwich to lead the investigation.