A home for sale in Boise, shown in the fall of 2020
As home prices in the Boise area shot up in the past year and a half, the market shifted away from one of its biggest draws — affordability. Idaho Press reporter Paul Schwedelson writes that the rising prices meant Boise’s relative affordability to outsiders dwindled. While still a high-demand market and a popular landing spot for migration from West Coast states, buyers are now getting less bang for their buck when they move here.
Julene Webb, Real Estate Consultant with Group One Sotheby’s International Realty, heard this sentiment from a recent client.
“Gosh, I thought my $700,000 would have bought me more than I'm seeing,” Webb recalled the client from California saying.
Christina Ward, a Realtor with Keller Williams Realty Boise, has observed a similar trend as Webb.
“I'm starting to experience buyers saying, ‘I don't know if I'm going to move there anymore because what's the point? We're going to be away from the beach now and we have to pay the same prices,’” Ward said.