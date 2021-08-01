Million Dollar Homes

A recently sold home at 5450 Pulaski Drive in Eagle is pictured on Friday, July 30, 2021. The 2,626-square-foot three-bedroom, three-bathroom home was listed for $1,049,777.

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

As home prices in the Treasure Valley have risen sharply in recent years, so has the number of homes sold for $1 million or more, writes Idaho Press reporter Paul Schwedelson. In Ada County in 2016, there were 38 homes sold for $1 million or more, according to data from the Intermountain Multiple Listing Service. In 2020, that number was up to 314. There have already been 362 million-dollar homes sold in 2021, as of Wednesday.

It’s a stark rise in the past five years that mirrors the overall trend of increasing housing prices. In 2016, the median price of a single-family home in Ada County was $244,900. In June of 2021, it was $525,000 — more than double.

You can read Schwedelson's full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up today's Sunday/Monday edition of the Idaho Press; it's on the front page.

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

