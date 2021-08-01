We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
circulation@idahopress.com for help creating one.
We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
circulation@idahopress.com for help creating one.
A recently sold home at 5450 Pulaski Drive in Eagle is pictured on Friday, July 30, 2021. The 2,626-square-foot three-bedroom, three-bathroom home was listed for $1,049,777.
As home prices in the Treasure Valley have risen sharply in recent years, so has the number of homes sold for $1 million or more, writes Idaho Press reporter Paul Schwedelson. In Ada County in 2016, there were 38 homes sold for $1 million or more, according to data from the Intermountain Multiple Listing Service. In 2020, that number was up to 314. There have already been 362 million-dollar homes sold in 2021, as of Wednesday.
It’s a stark rise in the past five years that mirrors the overall trend of increasing housing prices. In 2016, the median price of a single-family home in Ada County was $244,900. In June of 2021, it was $525,000 — more than double.
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Thanks! You'll start receiving
the headlines tomorrow!
You can read Schwedelson's full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up today's Sunday/Monday edition of the Idaho Press; it's on the front page.
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.